Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

