Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,805 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

