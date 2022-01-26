Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

