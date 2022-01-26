Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

