Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,384 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

LPX opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

