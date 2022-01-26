Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $411,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

