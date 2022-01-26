Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $603.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603.50 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 601 ($8.11), with a volume of 31803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599.50 ($8.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 556.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 550.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,073.15).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

