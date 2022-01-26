Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.85

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.85 and traded as high as C$24.92. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.84, with a volume of 439,122 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PXT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.85.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

