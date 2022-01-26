Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.43. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 26,584 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.