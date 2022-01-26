Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as low as $299.25 and last traded at $299.25, with a volume of 2699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.27.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

