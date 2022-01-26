Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.67. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 49,255 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $101,184,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth $26,350,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $32,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $15,598,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.