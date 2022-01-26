PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

PBFX opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $805.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

