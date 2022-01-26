Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $1.32 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.