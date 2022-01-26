Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $619,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,669,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 169,834 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

