People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW opened at $475.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.