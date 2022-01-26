People s United Financial Inc. Invests $297,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

