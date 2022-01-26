People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

