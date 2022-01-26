People s United Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.39.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

