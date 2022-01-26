People s United Financial Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.