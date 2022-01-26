Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $975.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.