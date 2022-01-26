Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,604. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

