Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,015 to GBX 2,650. The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 58718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

