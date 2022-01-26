PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.