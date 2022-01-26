Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Phore has a market capitalization of $872,673.74 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00486491 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,009,217 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

