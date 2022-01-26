Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 10,703,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

