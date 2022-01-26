Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 0%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) shares dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

