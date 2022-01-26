Piper Sandler Comments on Halliburton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 131.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

