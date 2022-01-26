Piper Sandler Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $133.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.