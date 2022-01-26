Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.