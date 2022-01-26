Piper Sandler Raises NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $24.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NXGN stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

