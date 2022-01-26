Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

MTB opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,137,000 after buying an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

