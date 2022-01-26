Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KHC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

