Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.62. 30,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 15,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

