PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $379,337.05

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $379,337.05 and $864.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.