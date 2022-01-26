Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $256,979.26 and approximately $294.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

