Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $207,039.80 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $207,039.80 and $96,916.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006261 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.