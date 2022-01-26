Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of Playtech stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Playtech has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.