PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

