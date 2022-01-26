PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1,873.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

