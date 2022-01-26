PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

