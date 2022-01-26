PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.