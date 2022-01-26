Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $821.16

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.16 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 641 ($8.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.70), with a volume of 193,577 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on POLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 821.16. The firm has a market cap of £646.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($188,882.89). Also, insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($269,158.12).

