Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

NYSE:PII opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

