Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Remi Anthony Berthelet Buys 120,000 Shares

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Remi Anthony Berthelet bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,400.

Shares of PPR opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

