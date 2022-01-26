Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.