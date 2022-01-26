Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

