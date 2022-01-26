Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,876 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

