Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

