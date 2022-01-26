Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

