Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

